Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Suzanne Larsen Obituary
Suzanne Larsen, 87, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was a resident of Barberton for most of her life, retiring from Barberton City Schools after many years of service. Sue was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and was past president of Delta Kappa Gamma (Educational Sorority). Preceded in death by her husband, James Larsen; son, Jay Burns and sister, Gloria Hooper. Sue is survived by her daughter, Lesley (Jim) Jackson; grandchildren, Leah (Bryan) Kline, Jenni Burns (Chad), Jason Anderson and Jessica (John) Hornyak and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Sue will be Sunday, November 10th at 4 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
