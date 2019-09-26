Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Suzanne Maselli


1938 - 2019
Suzanne Maselli Obituary
Suzanne Maselli (Golden) Suzanne Maselli (nee Golden), age 80, of Akron, OH passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born to parents Virgil and Elinor Golden on November 8, 1938 in Akron. Suzanne was a loving mother and when her children were growing up, she would always attend their sporting events. She enjoyed family gatherings and loved to shop. Preceding her in death was her husband Joseph Maselli, her sons Joseph M. and Mark, and her sister Linda Heath. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Steven; two granddaughters Dana and Laura, sister Marcia "Teeny" (Skip) Sayre; brother, Terry Golden; many nieces and nephews, and her friend Cindy Golden Roberts. Memorial donations can be made to a in her honor. A graveside memorial service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls, OH on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
