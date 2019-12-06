Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home
, OH 44321
330-253-6126
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
476 Mull Ave.
Akron, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Peacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Peacock


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Peacock Obituary
Suzanne Carolyn Peacock (Hinkle), age 85 of Akron, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019. Sue was born in Centerville, Indiana to Franklin and Anna Hinkle on Nov. 12, 1934. She went to Kent Roosevelt High School and graduated in 1953. She later attended St. Thomas School of Nursing and graduated in 1960 as a Registered Nurse. Sue worked for 35 years as a nurse. She enjoyed gardening and her beloved animals. Sue is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Kathryn (Rakestraw), Robert (Melanie), Terrianne (John) Basch; grandchildren, Tyler Basch, Sam (Mackenzie) Basch and Daniel Basch. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave. Akron, Ohio 44320 with Father Valenchek and Father Simone officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Sebastian Parish School, 500 Mull Ave. Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home
Download Now