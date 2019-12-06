|
|
Suzanne Carolyn Peacock (Hinkle), age 85 of Akron, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019. Sue was born in Centerville, Indiana to Franklin and Anna Hinkle on Nov. 12, 1934. She went to Kent Roosevelt High School and graduated in 1953. She later attended St. Thomas School of Nursing and graduated in 1960 as a Registered Nurse. Sue worked for 35 years as a nurse. She enjoyed gardening and her beloved animals. Sue is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Kathryn (Rakestraw), Robert (Melanie), Terrianne (John) Basch; grandchildren, Tyler Basch, Sam (Mackenzie) Basch and Daniel Basch. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave. Akron, Ohio 44320 with Father Valenchek and Father Simone officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Sebastian Parish School, 500 Mull Ave. Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019