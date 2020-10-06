1/1
Suzanne Taylor
1949 - 2020
Suzanne Taylor, 71, died suddenly and was pronounced dead on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1949 in Akron, Ohio and lived in Akron, Canal Fulton and North Lawrence before moving to Barberton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Earliss Taylor, whom she took care of for several years. Suzanne graduated from Green High School and attended The University of Akron. During her 40 year career Sue was a certified X- ray technician, phlebotomist, and dialysis tech. She never hesitated to advocate for her patients, and through her persistent efforts many received kidney transplants. Suzanne worked tirelessly for years fundraising for the Northwest Youth Football League in order to provide the safest equipment for the players. Suzanne was also very active politically and founded the Democratic Women Stark & Summit County Ohio Facebook page that currently has over 18,000 likes. Suzanne's sense of humor, generosity, willingness to take on the most difficult challenges, and advocacy will be missed by all those who knew her. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Sheila) Farrance and Gregory (Erica) Farrance of Canal Fulton; grandchildren, Sophia and Brady who will miss their special outings, movie nights and her homemade cookies; sister, Jeannette Potter of Williamsburg, VA; niece, Claire (John) Tully of Leesburg, VA; nephew, Matthew (Carole) Potter of San Diego, CA; four great-nieces and one great-nephew. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio. All attendees are required to maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Suzanne would have insisted on it. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Democrat candidate of your choice.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
