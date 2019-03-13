Sydney "Syd" Joseph Krause



Sydney "Syd" Joseph Krause, age 93, of Kent, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Ravenna.



Sydney was born July 22, 1925 in Paterson, N.J. to Isaac and Bessie (Cohen) Krause. Both worked in textiles, his father was a warper, and mother was gifted as a cuff-setter.



A World War II veteran, serving in the Combat Infantry with the 4th Infantry Division, he fought in battles in the Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge, where Sydney was wounded during the push against the bulge. After the war he went on to receive a bachelor's at University of Missouri, master's at Yale and a Ph.D. at Columbia. He went on to teach at Universities, Missouri, William and Mary, The Ohio State, Akron, and Kent State, where he was the primary American Literature Professor. For his service to his community in Kent, every July 18 is Sydney Joseph Krause day in Kent, Ohio. He did Fulbright Professorships in Denmark and Germany, and guest lectures all over Europe. Published over 40 articles in major scholarly journals on various authors such as Hemingway, Steinbeck and Twain. Wrote a book with Johns Hopkins titled, Mark Twain As Critic, was General Editor of the MLA-sealed Edition of the, Novels of Charles Brockden Brown, Memoir of the his experience as a Combat Infantryman in WWII, Falling Out and Belonging: A Foot-Soldier's Life, in 2006. In his retirement he went on to write, Harding: His Presidency and Love-Life Reappraised, in 2013, and the novel, Mad Addie, in 2015.



Syd was a member of the Kent Civil War Society, proud fan of the Cleveland Browns, Kent State Basketball, and The Cleveland Orchestra, and would take time for relaxing fishing trips.



He is survived by wife, Ruth Krause; daughter, Cathy (Rob) Richards; son, Robert (Diane) Krause; nieces, Rosalee, Ellie, and Kathleen; nephews, Stephen, Kevin, and Peter, Owen. He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Krause; mother, Bessie Krause; brothers, Joseph Krause, and David Krause.



Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home with Gregory Hogan officiating. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery.