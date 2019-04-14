Sylvia L. Hajba (nee Robinson) TOGETHER AGAIN



Sylvia L. Hajba, age 94, passed away on April 12, 2019 and went home to be with the Lord.



Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in the Uniontown area. Sylvia retired from Firestone after 30 years of service in the payroll department. She was a member of Uniontown United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed playing cards with her friends from church. Sylvia enjoyed spending time with her family and was always happy to give her grandchildren rides to their activities.



Preceded in death by her parents, Evert and Mary Robinson; husband, Antal and sister, Freda Dye, she is survived by her son, David (Debbie); daughters, Susan (James) Schlabach and Nancy (Ron) Dinger; grandchildren, Daniel and Michael Hajba, Joshua and Andrew Schlabach; brother, Ralph Robinson; and sister, Carol (Gary) Wilder.



The family would like to thank the Crandall Medical Center for their care of Sylvia.



Private services and burial will be held at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio with Pastor Grace Berlo officiating. Memorials may be made to Uniontown United Methodist Church or Copeland Oaks Retirement Community.



