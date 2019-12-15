|
Sylvia M. Herchek (nee: Davidson), age 90, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Henry and Frances Davidson. Sylvia retired from Yoder Bros. Greenhouse and Malco Products. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Davidson; former husband, Mike Herchek; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Nicki McBurney; parents-in-law, John and Rose Herchek; brothers-in-law, Gerry Baker and Ed Miner. Sylvia is survived by her children, Donna (Dale) Clauss, Daniel (Diana) Herchek, and David (Tammy) Herchek; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Miner and Pam Baker, both of FL; niece, Linda (John) Cic; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:00p pm at the funeral home. Private Inurnment for family will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home--BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019