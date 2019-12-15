Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Herchek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Marie Herchek


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Marie Herchek Obituary
Sylvia M. Herchek (nee: Davidson), age 90, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Henry and Frances Davidson. Sylvia retired from Yoder Bros. Greenhouse and Malco Products. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Davidson; former husband, Mike Herchek; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Nicki McBurney; parents-in-law, John and Rose Herchek; brothers-in-law, Gerry Baker and Ed Miner. Sylvia is survived by her children, Donna (Dale) Clauss, Daniel (Diana) Herchek, and David (Tammy) Herchek; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Miner and Pam Baker, both of FL; niece, Linda (John) Cic; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:00p pm at the funeral home. Private Inurnment for family will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home--BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -