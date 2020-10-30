1/
Sylvia Neugebauer
1933 - 2020
Sylvia Neugebauer, 87, of Dade City, FL (formerly Akron, OH), passed away October 26th, 2020. She is survived by three children: Gary and Bruce Wyscarver, Vicki Blazick; nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward C. and Ruth Woodruff Strome, grandson, Kevin Porter; sister, Darlene Donaldson. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 30th, at the Hodges Family Funeral Home.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
October 28, 2020
Sylvia, I never had the pleasure of meeting you but I have been introduced to Bruce and Vicki and they are special to me. I know you were a great Mom.
lucille christman
