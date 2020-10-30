Sylvia Neugebauer, 87, of Dade City, FL (formerly Akron, OH), passed away October 26th, 2020. She is survived by three children: Gary and Bruce Wyscarver, Vicki Blazick; nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward C. and Ruth Woodruff Strome, grandson, Kevin Porter; sister, Darlene Donaldson. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 30th, at the Hodges Family Funeral Home.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store