Sylvia Elizabeth (Powers) Poorman passed away on July 4, 2020 after enjoying a long and full life. She was 88. Mrs. Poorman was born on February 16, 1932, in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, and had lived in State College, PA, Harrisburg, PA, Philadelphia, PA, Detroit, MI, Winnetka, IL, Copley, OH, Akron, OH, Stow, OH and South Lyon, MI. Most recently Sylvia resided in Spring Lake, MI while receiving excellent care at Heartwood Lodge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Poorman, of Akron, Ohio; brothers, William, Edward, and David Powers; and sister, Elouise Connors. She is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Bob) Phillips of Hudsonville, MI, Cynthia (Don) Paul of Northville, MI, Peter (Stephanie) of Plano, TX, Stephen (Barbara), of Akron, OH, Thomas (Tara) of Zanesville, OH, Andrew (Sherri) of Mundelein, IL, Robert (Cassi) of Franklin, TN, and William (Margaret) of Peoria, IL; sisters-in-law, Mary Powers of Whidbey Island, WA, Cheryl Poorman of Markleville, IN, Noreen Poorman of Rica, GA, and Patricia (Jim) Scheid of Douglasville, GA; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved extended family members assimilated over the years. Nothing was more important to her than family, and she and her husband incorporated into their family innumerable friends, always treating everyone as a valued member of the family. Sylvia earned a bachelor's degree from the Pennsylvania State University and master's degree from Kent State University. She was a whirlwind of positive energy and traveled widely, visiting all seven continents. This earned her the nickname "The Travelling Grandma." She took great joy in showing and discussing the photographs that she took in many exotic locations. In taking care of a large family she bought everything in quantity and never passed a sale by. Her Master's degree was in history which joined with her love of genealogy and family. The thesis for her degree included original research into the early 1800s in Ohio when members of Sylvia's family were influential in the development of that state. Music was also particularly important to Sylvia. She was a regular audience member of the Cleveland Symphony for many years while remaining active in Tuesday Musical in Akron. Sylvia was a Nittany Lion through and through, graduating in 1953. Much of her youth was spent in State College where her father was the Dean of Chemistry at Penn State. She attended as part of an early class of female students following World War II and was enormously proud of being part of that cohort. She met Paul while in college at Penn State and they lived in State College for the first 10 years of their marriage She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for the positive impact on the lives of everyone she met. A private service and burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, OH. Memorials may be made to the Paul A. and Sylvia P. Poorman Memorial Scholarship at Kent State University, which is awarded to outstanding newspaper majors. Gifts may be made through the Kent State Foundation at P.O. Box 5190, Kent, OH 44242-0001 or online at https://www.kent.edu/advancement/kent-state-university-foundation
