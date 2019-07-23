|
Baby girl Talaya D. Webb-McCormick
Baby girl Talaya D. Webb-McCormick, eight months, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was born on October 29, 2018 to Amari Webb and Terrance McCormick.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, brothers, Terrance, Amir, Termonte and Omari; sisters, McKenzie, Shaterra, Treasure, Soraya and Amiyra; grandparents, Tracey (Darnel), Ugenda, Flora, and Pearl; and special aunt, Traynell.
Funeral service will be held, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019