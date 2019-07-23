Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Talaya Webb-McCormick


2018 - 2019
Talaya Webb-McCormick Obituary
Talaya D. Webb-McCormick

Talaya D. Webb-McCormick, eight months, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was born on October 29, 2018 to Amari Webb and Terrance McCormick.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, brothers, Terrance, Amir, Termonte and Omari; sisters, Shaterra, Treasure, Soraya, McKenzie, and Amiyra; grandmothers, Tracey McCormick (Darnel Pitts) and Ugena Webb; great-grandmothers, Flora Mills and Pearl Woods; and special aunt, Traynell Pitts.

Funeral service will be held, TODAY, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019
