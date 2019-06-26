|
Tamara
Chopek-Lee
Tamara Chopek-Lee, 59, ended her courageous battle with breast cancer on June 22, 2019.
Born in Akron January 4, 1960 to Paul and Janet Chopek, she was a devoted mother, loving wife and friend to many, touching the lives of everyone she met.
After moving to Hawaii with her family, she fulfilled her dream of living in paradise.
Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jurgen Lee; daughter, Anola Lee; sister, Cindy Stuttler, nieces, Brandy Stuttler and Corey Gauze (Josh); grandnieces, Elena and Evelyn Cantrell; uncle, Richard Friend; aunt, Phyllis Myers (Frank); mother-in-law, Agnes Lee; and many other relatives and friends.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. SATURDAY, June 29th, at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. A brief memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019