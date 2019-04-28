|
|
Tamara L. Cross
Tamara L. Cross, 56, of Akron, was reunited with her husband of 37 years, on April 20, 2019.
Tamara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born on October 21, 1962.
Tamara was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Cross Jr.; her mother, Priscilla Hodges; and brother, Jeff Bottenfield. She will be deeply missed by her children, Michael Cross, and Brandi (Mike) Kilbel; her sister, Stacy (Bill) Watkins; and grandchildren, Chris, McKayla, Drew and Nate Cross, Bryanna and Christian.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where a memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cross family to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019