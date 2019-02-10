Tamara Sue



Arnold



Tamara Sue Arnold age 59, passed away February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Massilon, Ohio to the late Ralph Edmund and Joan Elizabeth (Ronald) Graves. Tamara was a selfless, caring person who always put others before herself. She was a group Leader for the PHA (Pulmonary Hypertension Association), which she formed in Medina and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Tamara was a talented artist and a member of the Medina Art League.



Tamara is survived by her beloved husband, David Arnold; children, Andrew Bailey and Memphis Grace Tomlin; brother, Ronald (Laura) Graves; sister, Beth (Scott) Simon; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.



The family will hold visitation for friends and family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to PHA, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or www.phassociation.org.



Online condolences may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary