Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tamarra Bennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamarra Jo Bennington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamarra Jo Bennington Obituary
) Tammy Bennington, 75, born and lived her life in Akron/Cuyahoga Falls. She graduated Springfield High School in 1960. She is survived by her husband, of 55 years, Bob; children/spouses, Bob (Linda-deceased), Kevin (Renee) and Scott (Sherry); grandchildren, Lindsey and Dylan (Kevin), Leah (Scott) and Rubilyn (Bob). Tammy's work was being the best wife in the world and best mother/grandmother, just ask them! She loved her garden club, TOPS girls, golf league and Ocean camping trips. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Salvation Army in Tammy's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tamarra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now