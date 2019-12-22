|
) Tammy Bennington, 75, born and lived her life in Akron/Cuyahoga Falls. She graduated Springfield High School in 1960. She is survived by her husband, of 55 years, Bob; children/spouses, Bob (Linda-deceased), Kevin (Renee) and Scott (Sherry); grandchildren, Lindsey and Dylan (Kevin), Leah (Scott) and Rubilyn (Bob). Tammy's work was being the best wife in the world and best mother/grandmother, just ask them! She loved her garden club, TOPS girls, golf league and Ocean camping trips. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Salvation Army in Tammy's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019