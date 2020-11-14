) Tammy Dayton (nee Gray) passed away at home on November 11, 2020. A lifetime resident of Copley, Ohio, Tammy was an avid cook, gardener, and bird-watcher. She is survived by her partner, Jay Johnson; daughter Sarah Fallon (Bill); brother Mike (Isabel); sister Beth (Andre); three granddaughters along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. According to her wishes, cremation and services have taken place privately. We thank her friends and neighbors for their support over the years. Tammy's unique spirit lives on in our hearts.