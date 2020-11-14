1/1
Tammy Dayton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Tammy Dayton (nee Gray) passed away at home on November 11, 2020. A lifetime resident of Copley, Ohio, Tammy was an avid cook, gardener, and bird-watcher. She is survived by her partner, Jay Johnson; daughter Sarah Fallon (Bill); brother Mike (Isabel); sister Beth (Andre); three granddaughters along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. According to her wishes, cremation and services have taken place privately. We thank her friends and neighbors for their support over the years. Tammy's unique spirit lives on in our hearts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved