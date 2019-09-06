|
|
Tammy Jane Reels (Tryon) Tammy Jane Reels (Tryon), age 59, went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2019. Born in Bedford, Ohio, she lived in the Akron area most of her life and graduated from Coventry High School. Tammy enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her grandkids. Preceded in death by her mother, Jane Tryon; and grandsons, Jeremy and Joseph Lamp, Tammy is survived by her children, Rachel Reels and Adam Reels; three grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019