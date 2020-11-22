1/
Tammy Jo Loch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy Jo Loch passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 17th, 2020, at the age of 58. Tammy is survived by her parents, Gene and Jan Loch, and her brother, Gene Loch. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbi Hindel, and her nephew, Jason Hindel. Tammy lived in Toledo, Ohio, at the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center, under the care of Latonya Smith, Tammy's QIDP (Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional). Tammy was born in Akron, Ohio, on December 29th, 1961. She lived with her loving family in Tallmadge until age 6. Tammy was the youngest of her siblings and remained active throughout her young life. In the summer of 1964, at the age of nearly 3, she traveled with her parents and siblings to California on a non-stop train ride. Upon arriving in California, she met her Grandpa Loch. She experienced Disneyland, Knots Berry Farm, Hollywood, and many other attractions. Her Grandpa Loch gave her $5, and she used the money to help buy her family's first pet, a tiny Chihuahua Terrier, named Buttons. For the next 52 years, her family was blessed that she received wonderful care from various, amazing workers in the Ohio Developmental Centers throughout the state. These care givers are what we often refer to as the "Angels among us." Private services will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved