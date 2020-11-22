Tammy Jo Loch passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 17th, 2020, at the age of 58. Tammy is survived by her parents, Gene and Jan Loch, and her brother, Gene Loch. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbi Hindel, and her nephew, Jason Hindel. Tammy lived in Toledo, Ohio, at the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center, under the care of Latonya Smith, Tammy's QIDP (Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional). Tammy was born in Akron, Ohio, on December 29th, 1961. She lived with her loving family in Tallmadge until age 6. Tammy was the youngest of her siblings and remained active throughout her young life. In the summer of 1964, at the age of nearly 3, she traveled with her parents and siblings to California on a non-stop train ride. Upon arriving in California, she met her Grandpa Loch. She experienced Disneyland, Knots Berry Farm, Hollywood, and many other attractions. Her Grandpa Loch gave her $5, and she used the money to help buy her family's first pet, a tiny Chihuahua Terrier, named Buttons. For the next 52 years, her family was blessed that she received wonderful care from various, amazing workers in the Ohio Developmental Centers throughout the state. These care givers are what we often refer to as the "Angels among us." Private services will be held at a later date.