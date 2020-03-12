Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map

Tammy Lee Dean


1969 - 2020
Tammy Lee Dean Obituary
Tammy Lee Dean, age 50 of Akron passed away after a brief illness on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1969, the daughter of Richard Dean and Becky (Mobley) Dean. Tammy was preceded in death by her grandparents; nephew, Jacob Pyle; and her best friend, Eddie Lewis. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kierra Martin; grandson, Kaelin; mother, Becky; father, Richard (Deanna); brother, Richard Dean, Jr. (Gracie); fiancÃ©, Brandon Holmes; nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Tammy was the happiest person, and loved everyone she came into contact with. She had a generous spirit, and would always be there to help someone in need. Tammy had a smile that could light up the darkest places, and carried that smile until her last breath. She treated all of Kierra's friends as though they were her own, and left her mark on each of them. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd, Akron. To leave a message for Tammy's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
