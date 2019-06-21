Minister Tammy R. Jones



On April 13, 1972 the late Willie F. Jones and the late Evangelist Diane Peterson (Ma Pete) were gifted with the life of their beloved daughter Tammy Jones, affectionately known as "Slammy Tammy". As a lifetime resident of Akron, Tammy was an alumni of Buchtel High School graduating in 1990. Tammy was a phenomenal vocalist and musician and served a great number of ministries with her gifts as a drummer, worship leader, and minister of music.



She leaves to cherish her memory of her song, the love of her life, son, Jeremiah T. Buckley; father, Jerry Peterson; grandmother, Mary Peterson; brothers, Richard (Irma) Jones, Anthony Keys and Robert Wright; devoted and loving sister, Tracy (Deacon Ulysses) Williams; special sisters, Shandelia Young and Dasha Vinson; nieces, Shauntay Jones and Cierra Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 442 Bell St. Viewing 9 to 11 a.m., with service immediately to follow. Officiant Pastor Lori A. Porter, Akron, Ohio, Eulogist Overseer Renea Collins, Mansfield, Ohio. Interment at Mount Peace Cemetery. Acknowledgements and condolences may be sent to 953 Mercer Ave. To leave a special message for the family, visit http://www.wilkinsonfuneral.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary