Tammy Sue (Drumm) Mulhollen



Tammy Sue (Drumm) "Buggs" Mulhollen, 51, life-long resident of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 surrounded by loved ones due to a sudden illness.



Tammy was born in Akron, Ohio to Roy and Sue (nee Finlaw) Drumm on August 4, 1967.



She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1986. She worked at Builder's Square and Lowe's. Tammy enjoyed caring for children, gardening, camping, fishing, and canning vegetables. She loved the beach and had fond memories of vacations to South Carolina and riding horses in the surf. But her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, laughing, and enjoying life with her family. She had a special relationship with her granddaughter, Isabella, whom she raised.



She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Jill) Drumm, Robert (Brianna) Mulhollen; daughter, Jessica (Charles) Murphy; four grandchildren; mother, Sue Drumm; brother John Drumm.



Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Roy Drumm.



She will be greatly missed by family and friends.



A celebration of Tammy's life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Friends and family may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, May 9 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 7, 2019