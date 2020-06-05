Tara Roth Madden, 87, died of natural causes May 8, 2020, at her home in San Clemente, Calif. Born Thelma Jean Roth on November 16, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of Leo and Charlotte (Taras) Roth. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Akron, Ohio, where she graduated from Akron Buchtel High School, Class of 1950. Following high school, she married and moved to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, where she raised three children. She studied at Kent State University and Walsh College and began working in media relations for the superintendent's office of the Cuyahoga Falls School District. She launched her writing career publishing human interest feature articles in the Akron Beacon Journal newspaper's Beacon Magazine and in the Falls News. In 1978, she changed her legal name to Tara Roth. In Ohio, Tara held marketing positions for such companies as Ohio Edison, the American Red Cross and Laserium Theater in Cleveland's Playhouse Square. Tara moved to California in 1979 and in 1980 married Ned Madden in Hollywood. While living in Los Angeles, Tara worked in marketing for the PerTec Computer Corp. After moving to Orange County in 1981, she worked in marketing positions for McDonnell Douglas Corp. She was later employed as director of development for the Laguna Art Museum. Tara's professional writing career included numerous published magazine articles and two books: "Women Vs. Women: The Uncivil Business War" (1987) and "Romance on the Run: 5 Minutes of Quality Sex for Busy Couples" (1995), which was also published in Russian. For "Women Vs. Women," Tara promoted the book on a national media tour that included appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Phil Donahue Show, followed by a nationwide tour of urban TV talk shows dealing with issues focused on women in business. She also lectured widely to women's groups across the country and in Europe. Tara is survived by her husband Ned Madden; brother Harvey Roth (Becky Halbert); daughter Tracey (Mark) Lechner; sons, Dr. Steven Weissfeld (Velma Wisdom) and Craig (Chelsea) Weissfeld; granddaughters Erica Weissfeld (David Aguilar), Carey (Robert) Castel and Cassie Lechner; grandson Nick (Beth) Weissfeld and great-grandsons Eli and Miles. Burial took place at Harbor Lawn/Mount Olive in Costa Mesa, Calif. Memorial donations can be sent in Tara Roth Madden's name to Chabad of S. Clemente, 1306 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store