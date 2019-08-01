|
|
Tari Hastings-Northcutt
Tari Hastings-Northcutt, 60, passed away July 28, 2019.
Tari was preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Pat Hastings. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mike; her son, Clint (Stephanie) Rankin; grandkids, Ryder, Jersie and Kali; siblings, Kim Habash-Kidd, Rick (Kathy) Hastings, Amy (Jim) Steinheiser; brother in-law and sister-in-law, Frank (Christina), Carri; nieces and nephews, Sheri (Damian), Roni (Daniel), Issa, Erica, Maddy (Adam), Savanna, Rachael, Krystal, John, Ahriana, Carissa (Dustin), Elle and Bailey; great nieces and nephews, Sal, Sophia, Ana, Landon, Preston, Konner; and many other loving family and friends.
Tari passed away doing what she loved--caring for that one last person trying to brighten their day. She was a nurse (LPN), teacher, writer, speaker, administrator, manager and elderly care provider in her community over her 35 year career. She was always smiling with her positive and bright personality, always talking to everyone making someone's day as if it was their last. She would always lend a helping hand to coordinate an event, fundraiser, donate or give whatever she could in life.
One of the most important days in her life was the birth of her grandson, Ryder. She loved vacationing at the beach, boating, camping, cooking, crafts, trips Disney World, spending time with her husband, son, grandchildren, family and friends.
Tari will be truly missed by everyone she knew, and those who she cared for unconditionally. She is now at peace with her God and family who she believed in so much. She always believed in paying it forward in life, and she did. We celebrate her new journey with the wind beneath her angelic wings.
Funeral service will be Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Tari's final resting place will be Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or IBH Addiction Recovery Center, 3445 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019