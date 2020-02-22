|
MUNROE FALLS -- Tatiana Van Horn, 56, went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Raised in Jankovec, Macedonia, she and her family moved to the United States in 1973. Tatiana was a Munroe Falls resident for 45 years and enjoyed her years at CVS as a pharmacy tech; especially when dogs came through the drive-thru window. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mihail and Zorka Tegovski, and is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mark; daughters, Rebecca and Jessica; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Snezana Tegovski of Stow; and nieces, Angela and Natalie. Friends and family are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2020