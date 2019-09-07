|
Tave Stanley Jr. BARBERTON -- Tave Stanley Jr., 75, passed away September 5, 2019. Tave was born in Akron and was a Barberton resident all his life where he retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. after 46 years of service. He loved golfing and gardening but most importantly he loved spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his father, Tave Sr.; parents, Glenn and Emma Dickerhoof; and brothers, Glenn Dickerhoof Jr. and Ralph Stanley (Tracey); he is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane; daughter, Christine (Phil) Dent; son, Jeffrey Tave; grandchildren Tave and Morgan Dent; brother, David Stanley; sisters, Diane (Bob) Shackelford, Janet Knapp, Glenda Dickerhoof (Paula Macchiarella) and Grace Dickerhoof (Sue Semonin, deceased); sister-in-law, Elaine Conrad (Ted Dropik); brother-in-law, Joe (Deb) Conrad; sister-in-law, Sr. Maggie; brothers-in-law, Don (Diane) Conrad and David (Kathy) Conrad; and special friend and brother Fr. Jim O'Donnell; and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Fr. G. David Bline and Fr. Jim O'Donnell con-celebrants. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community of Little Brothers and Sisters of the Eucharist, 3675 West 165th St., Cleveland, OH 44111. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019