Taylor Glen Herchik was born March 7, 1986 in Houston, Texas, to the late Terry L. (nee Cox) Herchik and Michael W. (Sharon) Herchik of Uniontown, Ohio. Taylor passed away suddenly, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. Other than his father and stepmother, Taylor is survived by his siblings, Andrea M. Herchik of Shaker Heights, Jason and Rachel Peterson of Bainbridge, Laura and Mark Hubert of Hudson and Jordan Vesco of Uhrichsville; his four nieces, Isabella Dutton, Sienna Peterson, Alden Peterson, Priya Rosalie Abraham and his nephew, Luke Peterson; his grandmother, Josephine M. Herchik of Youngstown and his best friend, Stephanie Shope. Taylor attended Canton Central Catholic from 2000-02, and graduated from Mogadore High School in 2005. Upon graduation, Taylor joined the U.S. Marines and served eight years. Taylor served with a Marine Expedition Unit, on an aircraft carrier upon graduation from boot camp. He then served three tours of duty in combat in Iraq and suffered severely from PTSD. When Taylor was younger, every Halloween he dressed up as a Marine. He loved the Marines until the day he died. Taylor loved his family, especially his nieces and nephew. His niece, Bella, is quoted as saying, "there are people you love and people you enjoy, and we were lucky that Uncle Taylor was both". He was funny and enjoyed watching movies with his dad and Stephanie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Semper Fi Association, Box 555193, Camp Pendleton, CA 92055-5193 or by donating on line to Semperfifund.org A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church, 2952 Edison St. N.W., Uniontown, Ohio, 44685 at 11:00 a.m. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020