Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Taylor Jordan Abbe

Taylor Jordan Abbe, 20, passed away suddenly on May 17, 2019. She attended Tallmadge and Ellet schools, where she was active in soccer, cheerleading, volleyball and track. Taylor had a magnetic personality and her smile could light up an entire room.

She will be greatly missed by those surviving: mother, Traci Miller; father, Dwight Abbe (Laura Carey); siblings, Cody Yeager and Tyson Texter; step-siblings, Nick and Olivia Carey; and grandparents, Barb Williams and Sherry Miller.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2019
