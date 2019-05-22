|
|
Taylor Paige Ceepo
Taylor Paige Ceepo, 22 years, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 19, 2019. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Vincent St. Mary High School, 15 N. Maple St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/ (Akron Children's Hospital) in memory of Taylor Ceepo and her involvement in The Walsh University Dance Marathon supporting Akron Children's Hospital. See full obituary in Thursday's edition.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019