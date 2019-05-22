Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Vincent St. Mary High School
15 N. Maple St
Akron, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
164 W. Market St.
Akron, OH
Taylor Paige Ceepo

Taylor Paige Ceepo Obituary
Taylor Paige Ceepo

Taylor Paige Ceepo, 22 years, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 19, 2019. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Vincent St. Mary High School, 15 N. Maple St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/ (Akron Children's Hospital) in memory of Taylor Ceepo and her involvement in The Walsh University Dance Marathon supporting Akron Children's Hospital. See full obituary in Thursday's edition.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
