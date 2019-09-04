|
Ted A. Randles Ted A. Randles, age 78, passed away on September 1, 2019 at his home after a valiant seven month battle against brain cancer. He was born on November 1, 1940 in Wooster to the late Delbert and Dorothy Randles. Ted was a 1958 graduate of Orrville High School and chaired their 50th high school reunion. He is a Navy veteran who served from 1958 to1965. During that time, he served with VA-112, an air attack squadron, aboard the USS Hancock, CVA-19, off the coast of Vietnam and Hawaii. He was awarded the Navy Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Medal while serving. After being honorably discharged, he attended the University of Akron, founded the university's Veterans Club, became their Charter President and graduated in 1970. Ted moved to Copley/Fairlawn in 1973 and became the Charter Commander of the Copley VFW, served as Commander for three of the first four years, and is also a VFW lifetime member. He became an agent for State Farm Insurance, was the top producing new agent in the country and retired on August 31, 2019 after 48 years. For Copley Township, Ted chaired the Heritage Day festival, supported the Historical Society and sponsored many community sports teams, events and projects. He was very involved at Copley/Fairlawn High School including being a member of the Guidance Advisory Committee, a judge for speech and debate competitions for 23 years and a participant in the sports and band boosters. Ted was an avid supporter of the Weathervane Community Playhouse, having been a season ticket holder and major contributor for 15 years.Ted loved spending time at his second home in Carolina Beach, North Carolina where he enjoyed watching the waves, pelicans and dolphins. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lucy (Lener); daughter, Krysta (Sheldon II) Senek; grandchildren, Sheldon III and Josephine Betty Joy; sisters, Norma Jean (Harold) Stephens and Sandy (Kenny) Holland; nieces, Michelle (Andy) Cagle, Missy Burns and Gail Burns and many great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd. Copley, Ohio 44321, followed by a reception in the church's hall. Interment will take place 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Josephine Betty Joy Senek 2019 Supplemental Benefits Trust (777 Bloomfield Ave. West Caldwell, NJ 07006), Weathervane Community Playhouse (1301 Weathervane Ln. Akron, Ohio 44313) and Project 8p Foundation (www.project8p.org/donate).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019