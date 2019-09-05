|
|
Ted A. Randles Ted A. Randles, age 78, passed away on September 1, 2019 at his home after a valiant seven month battle against brain cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321, followed by a reception in the church's hall. Interment will take place 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Josephine Betty Joy Senek 2019 Supplemental Benefits Trust (777 Bloomfield Ave., West Caldwell, NJ 07006); Weathervane Community Playhouse (1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron, Ohio 44313); and Project 8p Foundation (www.project8p.org/donate).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019