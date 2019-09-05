Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd
Copley, OH
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Ted A. Randles


1940 - 2019
Ted A. Randles Obituary
Ted A. Randles Ted A. Randles, age 78, passed away on September 1, 2019 at his home after a valiant seven month battle against brain cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321, followed by a reception in the church's hall. Interment will take place 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Josephine Betty Joy Senek 2019 Supplemental Benefits Trust (777 Bloomfield Ave., West Caldwell, NJ 07006); Weathervane Community Playhouse (1301 Weathervane Ln., Akron, Ohio 44313); and Project 8p Foundation (www.project8p.org/donate).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
