Ted R. Lauck



Ted R. Lauck, a longtime resident of Franklin Township passed away at home on April 17, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Ted was born September 30th, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois to Fred and Merna (McDow) Lauck. Ted married Barbara Kennedy on October 12th, 1960 in Kent Ohio. Ted met Barbara at Brady Lake School in 1957 and rode his self-made go-cart to her house during their courting years. Ted was a United States Marine Corp Veteran and upon separation worked with the Davey Tree Company in Virginia alongside his Father until moving to Ohio in 1964. Ted was a well-known and trusted mechanic serving the Kent-Ravenna area for many years.



Ted enjoyed traveling the country in his motor home, boating, fishing, bowling, coaching and playing softball with the Lake Brady United Methodist Church. Ted also enjoyed working with anything automotive and spending time with his family. Ted and Barbara fulfilled their lifetime dream of visiting all 50 United States when they spent 10 days touring Alaska last July; the final state on their list. Ted was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and enjoyed watching the games with his family.



Ted was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; sister, Betty (Lauck) Collins; and his daughter, Tabitha J. Lauck. He is survived by his wife of 58 years,



Barbara (Kennedy) Lauck; daughters, Bethany S. Lauck, Tracy Lauck (George) Krym and Tedina (Chad) Hodges; his brother, Fred J.



(Linda) Lauck Sr.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many life-long friends.



Memorial services will be held at Lake Brady United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Tina Nees officiating. A gathering with food and refreshments will follow in the church fellowship hall.



Family would like to convey their sincere appreciation to Ohio Living Hospice for their love and support during our difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in his name to Lake Brady United Methodist Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary