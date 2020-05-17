Ted Richardson, 84, passed away on May 10th in Centerville, Ohio with his wife of nearly fifty-six years by his side. He was born in Akron, Ohio on October 26, 1935 and was a member of Saint Vincent's graduating class of 1954. After graduating from the the University of Akron's Culinary program, Ted retired from United Airlines after twenty-six years of service without missing a single day of work. A current member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Kettering, Ohio, he was a former long-time member of St. Sebastian Parish in Akron, Ohio. Ted enjoyed volunteering with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. While living in Virginia, Ted had been an avid gardener with his zinnias featured in the local paper. He was preceded in death by parents, James and Vyra Richardson, and sister, Pat McLeod. He is survived by wife, Genie Bachmann Richardson; daughter, Andrea (Tom) Verni; granddaughter, Stephanie (Eric) Van Doren; sisters, Diane Marinella and Judy (Terry) Wilmot, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Akron, Ohio.