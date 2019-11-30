|
Ted Strenkowski, age 92, was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Sanik); loving father of Linda Drenski (Gary), Ted (Ingrid), and Sandy Carlson; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Leo (Ryan), Lynn Stoltz (Rick), Michael Carlson (Carrie), Marcus, Morgan Keats (Ryan), and Zachary Carlson, and great-grandfather of eight; dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. A U.S. Navy Veteran of WW II. Friends may call at LATEK & RYBICKI, A GOLDEN RULE FUNERAL HOME, 4640 TURNEY RD., GARFIELD HTS., where services will be held Monday, December 2, at 9:15 A.M. and at St. Monica Church, Rockside Rd., at 10 A.M. Interment, All Saints Cemetery. VISITING HOURS SUNDAY, 3 TO 7 P.M.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 30, 2019