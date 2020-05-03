Tennyson E. Fannin 92, of Wadsworth, Ohio died on April 26, 2020. He was born on May 2, 1927 in New Boston, Ohio to the parents of Elizabeth (Hayes) and Floyd Fannin. He lived in Portsmouth, Ohio most of his life with his wife Helen (Jenkins). He was a veteran of World War II, serving in Army Infantry- Intelligence and Reconnaissance. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University in 1952 and a Master's Degree from Marshal University in 1959. He retired from the Portsmouth City School System in 1979, having served in many teaching and administrative roles including Superintendent from 1967 to 1979. While in Portsmouth, he was a member of the Rotary Club, Mental Health Association, Portsmouth Area Drug Council, League of Women Voters and the Masonic Order. His other civic activities included serving on the Joint Vocational Advisory Committee for the construction of the Scioto County Joint Vocational School, division chairman of the United Way of Scioto County for seven years, chairman and member of the Goodwill Industries of Portsmouth and committee member for the Foreign Student Exchange. He was a life-long advocate of public education and student learning, especially in science and math. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Floyd Fannin; brothers, Guy, Vincel, Arthur, Thomas, Chalmer, and wife Helen. He is survived by brother, Troy of Kerrville, Texas; daughter, Lisa and son-in-law, Craig Hubler of Kansas City Mo; son, Stephen Fannin MD and daughter-in-law, Lisa Deranek, MD of Sharon Center, Ohio. He has 5 grandchildren, James Hubler and Helen Austen of Kansas City, MO, Luke, Stephanie and Rachel Fannin of Sharon Center, OH. He has 5 great grandchildren, Wesley, Sam and Austin Hubler, Nashvile and Makel Stringer . Cremation has taken place and he has been interned at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.







