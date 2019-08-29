|
Teno Caldwell (11/17/64 8/23/19) Teno Anthony Caldwell, 54, passed away on August 23, 2019 due to a long illness. Born on November 17, 1964, he was preceded in death by his father, Joe Nathan Caldwell and his beloved sister, Tina Marie (Johnny) Luna. He leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Carri Caldwell; sister, Adrienne Caldwell; niece, Michelle (Demetrius) Lloyd; nephews, Gregory Luna, and John (Teyona) Luna. Teno enjoyed bike riding, attending weekly Bible study and reading. He loved the Lord, and so we find comfort in knowing he is finally resting peacefully. A private memorial gathering will be held among immediate family members and close friends. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital for caring for Teno, and Adams Mason Funeral home for their compassion during this difficult time. Condolences may be sent to 1175 Longstone Ave, Akron, Oh 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019