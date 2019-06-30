Teresa Ann



Lehman (Gori)



Teresa Ann Lehman, 49, of North Canton, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1969 in Wadsworth, Ohio. She graduated from Norton High School in 1987, and attended the University of Akron.



Teresa was a loving wife and mother, and a great friend to many. She loved going on family vacations to Hilton Head, where her photography skills shined. She was the biggest cheerleader to her sons and loved watching them play sports. She cherished hosting friends and family, especially on her favorite day of the year, Christmas.



She was a talented cook and baker. Teresa had a God given talent for her creativity, design, and fashion. These talents lead to her success at Jo Ann Fabrics, where she worked for over 15 years, attaining the level of product development director while leading the success of her teams and vendors. She was most recently a consultant at VNTG Homes in Cleveland as a director of sales.



Teresa was preceded in death by her son, Zachary Lehman.



She will be deeply missed by her husband of 22 years, Robert Lehman; sons, Alec Lehman and C.J. Lehman; parents, Ray and Judy Gori; brothers, Peter (Kate Bame) Gori, and Michael Gori; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Linda Lehman; brother-in-law, Brian (Dawn) Lehman; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; her loving dog, Brutus; and many special friends and associates.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10am at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Christ Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, OH 44312.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019