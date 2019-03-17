Teresa Ann McKeivier



Teresa Ann McKeivier, surrounded by loved ones, passed on to a better place on March 5, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Teresa was born January 10, 1964 in Salinas, California.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane McKeivier in 1989.



She is survived by her father, Lawrence McKeivier, (Linda) of North Canton; two sisters, Laureen Penrod, ( Bruce) of Barberton and Karen McKeivier of Sarasota, Florida; two brothers, Terence McKeivier of Cuyahoga Falls and Kevin McKeivier of Chillicothe; a half-sister, Denise Malafa of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend, Bridget Altwies and her pet children, Rudy and Furlo. She was preceded in death by her cat, Booboo and her dogs, Rowdy and Takota.



Teresa was an economist for the federal government, most recently with U.S. Department of Agriculture, as Branch Chief of Sugar and Dairy Import Programs. She had traveled the world in various capacities with the USDA over her extensive career in government service.



She graduated from North High School in 1982. She was a graduate of The University of Akron with a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in economics.



Teresa was an adventurer and loved to travel. She knew no limits with hiking, white water rafting, deep sea fishing and backpacking in National Parks. Unafraid, she explored the parks alone with her dog as her only companion. She loved fishing, sports, and wildlife. She especially loved bees, birds, butterflies, and dragonflies and was active with many environmental causes.



She was actively involved in Pet Rescue, the Democratic Party, and many organizations near her home.



Teresa will be sadly missed, but we know she is free of pain and surrounded by love and healing light. Her legacy of passion, adventure, courage and love will continue to inspire us all.



Cremation and a memorial for friends and co-workers was held in Maryland, and a memorial service for family and friends will be held in Akron in the near future. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary