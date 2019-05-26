Teresa Elaine Sligh



Teresa Elaine Sligh was born on June 21, 1961 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Gladys Pauline Fullwood-Sligh and John Sligh. She went home to be with the LORD on Friday May 17, 2019.



Teresa (Teri) had been a resident of Copley, Ohio for the past 15 years after returning to this area from Sacramento, California. She graduated from Kent Roosevelt High School and attended Kent State University, and (Insert the name of the other school). She was a member of The Word Church, attending the Akron Campus.



During the early 1990's Teri relocated to Sacramento, California. While there she worked in retail sales for Nordstroms, was an Administrative Assistant for a local church and most notably was co-owner of Front Row Action, a company which provided surround sound microphones for the University of Oregon football team. Being an entrepreneur, she also started a cultural greeting card company called Imani Expressions. In 2002 Teri and her son, Quincy Marcellous Jackson returned to the Akron area and eventually settled in Copley, Ohio. She found employment with a local law firm in Akron, and also worked at FEDEX in the custom critical department. Her last employment was at Kent State University with the Upward Bound Program until she was no longer able to work due to her health.



She was predeceased by her parents, Grandmother, Minnie B. Fullwood, and Aunt, Louise Grant.



She will be deeply missed by her son, Quincy Marcellous Jackson, Akron, Ohio; Sister, Uretha (Tiny) Seavers, Miami, Fla.; Cousins, Dianne (Grant) and Willis Walker, Kent, Ohio, Meredith Walker, Akron, Ohio and Thomas (Michelle) Walker, Brimfield, Ohio; Niece, Deanndria Mujahid; Nephew, Cameron Seavers; Great Nephew, Myles Mujahid, Miami, Fla.; Very Special Friends, Tammy Benson, Carolyn Collins, Cheryl Friday, Bonnie R. Munguia, Dr. Geraldine H. Nelson, Kimberly Odem, Twanna Parms, Vanessa Roberts; and and a host of relatives and friends.



The Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 12 p.m., at Rhoden Memorial Home Inc., 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron Ohio. Family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m. Condolences may be sent to family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.