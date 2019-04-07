|
|
Teresa Marie Opeka
Teresa Marie Opeka, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1955 in Barberton and graduated from Lake High School in 1973. She was a waitress all her life, owned the North Pointe Family Restaurant in North Canton, and recently was a chef at Congress Lake Country Club. Teresa liked cooking and needlepoint.
Preceded in death by her father, Frank Opeka, September 20, 2018. She is survived by her son, Devin Steward of Canton; mother, Jennie Opeka of Hartville; siblings, Michael (Connie), Janice Long, Tom (Marita), Steve (Janet), David (Sharon) and Mary Hengle; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many friends including George Lloyd and family.
A Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, April 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Father Leo Wehrlin celebrant and a reception follows at the church hall. (Arnold, 330-877-9364) www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019