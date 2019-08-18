|
Teresa Casalinova Quartarella Cecil Teresa Casalinova Quartarella Cecil passed on August 10, 2019. Born May 3, 1928 in Searights, Pennsylvania. Teresa moved to Mamaroneck, New York and finally to Akron, Ohio. In Akron, she enrolled in the University of Akron and earned her degree in gerontology and was an avid golfer. She was preceded in death by her partner of 45 years, Morris Cecil; her first husband, Thomas Quarterella; parents, Mary (Picente) and Tony Casalinova; brothers, Anthony and G. Jerry Casalinova; sisters Helen Spano, Monica Montanaro, Liz Mills, and Barbara Kanche; in-laws, Donald Mills, Ralph Spano, Natalie Casalinova, Karen Casalinova, and John DiRoberto. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Theresa) Quartarella; grandchildren, Nick and Talia; special nieces, MaryElizabeth (John Kinker) Lucas and Caitlin Lucas; siblings, Bill (Jill) Caslin, Ronald, Frank (RoseMarie), Joseph (Monica) Casalinova, and Frances DiRoberto; brothers-in-law, Joseph Montanaro and John Kanche. Teresa will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her family would like to express gratitude for all of the care professionals at Copley Health Care that treated Teresa like family during her stay and Asana Hospice. Cremation services were private. Burial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine's program Bronx: HOPE, which provides training opportunities for underprivileged students who aspire to careers in health and science. The program is named in honor of Teresa's late niece, Hope Spano. Donations can be made by calling Albert Einstein College of Medicine's Office of Development at (718) 430-2411. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Quartarella family. Messages and memories of Teresa can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019