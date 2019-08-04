|
Terese R. Csernyik
Terese R. Csernyik a Tallmadge resident for 50 years and member of Our Lady of Victory church passed away suddenly July 31st, 2019. Terese Ramute' Csernyik was born 11/15/38 in Kaunas Lithuania.
Fleeing the post World War II occupation of the Soviet Union, Terese and her mother, Julia with the help of a sponsor family A. Jarmas immigrated to the U.S. via. Ellis Island on 6/15/50. Terese attended Annhurst college in Connecticut and Jersey City Nursing school earning her RN in 1961. Terese worked as an RN in Jersey City Hospital and Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elizabeth, N.J. where she met her future husband and soulmate Edmund and married 9/3/62 and moved to Ohio. Locally Terese worked at Green Cross Hospital (now Western Reserve in Cuyahoga Falls) until 1966 and volunteered for many years providing mobile meals. Of all her accomplishments Terese was most proud of her three sons and seven grandchildren and enjoyed cooking, gardening (roses), and spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her father, Peter (1941), mother, Julia (1991), and brother, Rappoulos (1992) Meshkawkaus, she is survived by her loving husband, Edmund; sons, Eric (April), Kevin, Mark (Leslie); nine grandchildren, (Eric) Catherine, Courtney, Christina, (Mark) Julia, Sara, Joseph, Jonathan, and (April) Michael, Andrea; and one great-grandchild, Mason.
Terese was a kind and generous person with her time and talents and was adored by everyone blessed to know her. She was a perfect wife and friend, wonderful mother and grandmother, and will be sadly missed by all.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. - Matthew 5:4
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2 2019 at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave. with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating with interment at Tallmadge Cemetery. Family and friends will gather immediately following for a social and remembrance at the Venue.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019