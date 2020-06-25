) KENT -- Teri Lillian (Barbetta) Fisher, 54, passed away, June 23, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side. Born in Akron, on August 5, 1965 to Arthur Sr. and Janet (Palcko) Barbetta, Teri was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and The Cuyahoga Falls Eagles #2207. Preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Terri Chitty, she is survived by her husband, Charles Fisher; sons, Bryan Behling, Brandon Fisher, and Joe Spidle; sisters, Amy Sokira and Lisa Barbetta; brother, Arthur Barbetta, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Nicole (Ryan) Hinkle, Brittany (Zachary Hawk) Michael, Abby (Zeth) Talbott, Paige Sokira and Tyler Tenaglia, Scott Chitty, and Megan, Kyra and Michael Fisher; great nephews, Levi and Grahm Talbott; mother-in-law, Delores Fisher; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Kathi) Fisher, and Terry Chitty; family friend, David Behling; her beloved cats, CeCe, Lucy, JJ, JiJi, Mikey, Hobo Pete, Geppetta, Spunky, and Shadow. She also leaves behind her Signet (Sterling) Jewelers Family, Royal Paraders Family, Liberty Road Family and her Disney Family. She loved you all. Family and friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, in Stow, for visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1 PM to 6 PM. Mass of the Christian Burial to follow Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Stow, Fr. Michael Denk, celebrant. Burial at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Up Side of Downs, P.O. Box 31720, Independence, Ohio 44131. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)