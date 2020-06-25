Teri Lillian Fisher
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) KENT -- Teri Lillian (Barbetta) Fisher, 54, passed away, June 23, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side. Born in Akron, on August 5, 1965 to Arthur Sr. and Janet (Palcko) Barbetta, Teri was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and The Cuyahoga Falls Eagles #2207. Preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Terri Chitty, she is survived by her husband, Charles Fisher; sons, Bryan Behling, Brandon Fisher, and Joe Spidle; sisters, Amy Sokira and Lisa Barbetta; brother, Arthur Barbetta, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Nicole (Ryan) Hinkle, Brittany (Zachary Hawk) Michael, Abby (Zeth) Talbott, Paige Sokira and Tyler Tenaglia, Scott Chitty, and Megan, Kyra and Michael Fisher; great nephews, Levi and Grahm Talbott; mother-in-law, Delores Fisher; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Kathi) Fisher, and Terry Chitty; family friend, David Behling; her beloved cats, CeCe, Lucy, JJ, JiJi, Mikey, Hobo Pete, Geppetta, Spunky, and Shadow. She also leaves behind her Signet (Sterling) Jewelers Family, Royal Paraders Family, Liberty Road Family and her Disney Family. She loved you all. Family and friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, in Stow, for visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1 PM to 6 PM. Mass of the Christian Burial to follow Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Stow, Fr. Michael Denk, celebrant. Burial at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Up Side of Downs, P.O. Box 31720, Independence, Ohio 44131. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved