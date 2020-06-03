Terrance "Terry" Steinwand, age 72, passed away May 31, 2020. Terry was a member of St. Augustine Church and was an Air Force Veteran. He loved his Western Shows, especially Gun Smoke. Terry retired from Manchester Tool. Preceded in death by his father, Ray; mother, Joyce; mother-in-law, Gladys; brothers, which he loved dearly, Brad and Jeff; father-in-law, Richard (June) Somerick; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Somerick; and brother-in-law, John Somerick. Terry is survived by the love of his wife, Kathy; brother, Mark of Flagstaff, AZ; sisters, Roxanne Fields of Fairborne, OH and Susan Steinwand; brothers-in-law, Rick Somerick, Joe Somerick, and Larry Trenta; sisters-in-law, Lisa Somerick, Mary Trenta, and Diane (Rich) White and many nieces and nephews which all loved him dearly. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice for all their love and support during this difficult time. Also, thank you Harley for all your support. Rest in peace my love. Forever in my heart. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton with Fr. Jim Browne officiating. Family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Endowment Fund or St. Jude Hospital.