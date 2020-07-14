1/2
Terrence A. Croft
Terrence A. Croft, 71, died July 9, 2020. Terry was born in Akron and lived most of his life in the Akron area before retiring to Florida. He was a 1967 graduate of Firestone High School and a 1971 graduate of Miami University. He worked for many years at Acme Food Service and was the Vice President of Sales. He also worked for Tasty Pure Foods and Gordon Food Service. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church and Hope Lutheran Church, volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, and was an avid golfer. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Karen; daughter, Lindsey (Mike) McGraw; son, Phillip (Nicole) Croft; grandchildren, Jacob and Finley McGraw; sisters, Susan Stoker and Julie (Randy) Ruch; cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Services will be held 11 a.m. FRIDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Rev. Robert Cheyney officiating. Private family interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Funeral Home THURSDAY from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks are required and proper social distancing is to be observed within the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
