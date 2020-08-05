Terrence L. Cobb, 58, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 after a long illness. He was a life long resident of Akron, OH, born March 15, 1962 to Madeline Cobb and Richard Dubose. He attended Akron Public Schools, graduating from North High School. He worked in the Akron community in many different fields for over 30 years, in the Restaurant and Hotel Industry and retired from the KFC Industry in 2003 as a District Manager. He had a great sense of humor and a passion for spending time with his family and friends and will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by his mother; Madeline and grandparents, Alfonso and Alberta Cobb, he leaves to cherish his memory, fianceÃ©, Ada Bell Hazly; sons, Jordan and Alexander Cobb; daughters, Tanisha and Teriana Cobb; stepson, James D. Hazly; stepdaughter, Chardi Hazly; father, Robert Dubose; sisters, Lanitra Mitchem and Theresa; aunts, Rose Marjorie (Preston) Lewis, Jr. and Wilma Hill; special cousin, Dino "Romeo" Hill, his special friend, Anthony Gulley, all of Akron; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 64, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1028 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.