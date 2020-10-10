1/1
Terrence LaMont Crumby
On October 5, 2020, Terrence LaMont Crumby, 21, was called to his home of eternal rest. He was born in Barberton, OH and a graduate of Ellet High School, class of 2017. He loved to play football and basketball and a joy to his family and friends.. Terry was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Crumby; to cherish his memory he leaves his mother, Angela Nelson (Alexander) Bethune of Akron; his father, Terrence Crumby, Sr. of Barberton; grandmother, Patricia Gyasi; great-grandmother, Nellie Ingol; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held, Monday, October 12, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Masks are mandatory. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
1 entry
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
