|
|
Terry Morgan, age 69, went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019.
Born September 28, 1950 in Akron, he lived his entire life in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Terry retired after twenty plus years from Klaben Ford; they all treated Terry extremely well, he was reliable, respected, a loyal worker and we are grateful to the Klabens.
Terry was a loving brother and friend to all that knew him. His family was his greatest joy and he was always excited to join in the various family get-togethers. He enjoyed Rockin on the River, the Front Street car shows, concerts in Hudson on the Green, visiting his many friends at the North Hill donut shop. One of his favorite past times was sitting/swinging in the front yard, visiting with friends, neighbors, all in the neighborhood knew and enjoyed Terry.
He is number five out of nine children, seven girls and two boys. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Denk (in 2007); father, Jay (in (1978); brother, Ricky (killed in Vietnam 1971). Terry is survived and will be greatly missed by his family, Jayann and Randell Brooks; Donna and Herb Orr; Lynn and Jerry Lyell; Christine Koopman; Mary Jo Goldman; Michele and Bob McQuillen; Brenda and Paul Konic: many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special heartfelt thank you to Michele and Bobby, Terry resided in their loving home and care for the past 19 years; very happy, content, and comfortable.
We appreciate and thank the staff at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital and Heather Knolls for their respect, kindness and attention they showed towards our brother in the past few weeks on his journey to Heaven.
Service will be held Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 2, 2020