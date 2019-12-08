|
|
Rev. Terrence R. "Terry" McClelland, age 73 of Akron, Ohio, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Colony Health Care Center. He was born on December 27, 1945 in Akron, the son of the late Robert Barton and Elma (nee Brooks) McClelland. Terry was a 1963 graduate of Hudson High School. He worked as a supervisor for Industrial Artcraft for 30 plus years. While working, Terry was a minister for New Apostolic Church, he was a Shepherd for many of the congregations in the area. He enjoyed golfing, however his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife, the former Bettie Mae Mothersbaugh, whom he married on June 12, 1966; his children: Michael (Erika) McClelland, Michelle (Jim) Batten, Gregory (Tammy) McClelland, and Kevin (Amy) McClelland; his grandchildren: Ryan, Meghan, Brittany, Carissa, Rachel, Sarah, Lauren, and Anderson "Andy". His siblings also survive: Denny (Helen) McClelland, Linda Daus, David (Joyce) McClelland, and Becky Aleshire; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at the New Apostolic Church, 3541 Elm Road, Stow, Ohio 44224 on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. Family and friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Apostolic Church in Terry's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019