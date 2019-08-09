|
Terri Lynn (Harkness) Murphy Terri Lynn (Harkness) Murphy, 56, was called home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019. She started her fight with cancer on her own but ended her battle at home, surrounded by endless family, friends and loved ones. She was a strong and loving woman that could do it all. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. Known for her smile and presence, her personality was one-of-a-kind. Terri's legacy will live on forever and she will be truly missed by so many. She is survived by her Mother, Beverly Harkness; sons, Michael Jr. and Mylan Murphy; daughters, Sade and Libby Murphy; Brothers; James Harkness Jr. and Christopher Palmer; Sisters, Sonya Palmer, Freda Nevins and Petie Nevins; grandchildren, Savanna, Braxton and Sophia and MANY other close family members and friends. Calling hours will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon with the Homegoing service immediately following, at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019